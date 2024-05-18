Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43.66 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $43.66 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 546,666,177 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 546,629,369 with 494,054,973 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.77725873 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,840,558.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

