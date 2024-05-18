CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.43 and last traded at C$10.43. 2,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 24,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.47.

