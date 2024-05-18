Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 4,135,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,209 shares of company stock worth $7,667,425 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.