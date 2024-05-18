Conflux (CFX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.39 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $934.14 million and approximately $27.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,233.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.85 or 0.00734521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00125377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00069827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00202037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00100049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,001,483,863 coins and its circulating supply is 4,039,012,187 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,001,190,249.3 with 4,038,690,237.04 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.225006 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $42,400,859.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

