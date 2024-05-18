Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS.
Copa Stock Performance
Shares of Copa stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.
Copa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Copa
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.
