Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CPA. TD Cowen upped their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Copa

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.