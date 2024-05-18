Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.17% of Redwoods Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWOD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 14,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,719. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

