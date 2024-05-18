Cowen AND Company LLC Cuts Stake in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Blue World Acquisition were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Blue World Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

