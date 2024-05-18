Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $125,000 in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,891. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $562.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.05.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Arbutus Biopharma Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
