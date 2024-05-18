Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $125,000 in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,891. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $562.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.