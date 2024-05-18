Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $64,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.9 %

Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 4,411,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,612. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

