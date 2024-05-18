Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance
Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corner Growth Acquisition
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.