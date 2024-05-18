Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

