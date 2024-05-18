Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 2,861,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,859. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

