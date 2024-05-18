Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $669,000 Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after acquiring an additional 453,048 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $53,766,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after acquiring an additional 250,352 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,917,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 18,122.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 140,809 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.13. 1,025,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.43. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,753,421. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

