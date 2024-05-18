Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STHO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Star in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Star by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 23,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,580. Star Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 8.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 117.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.23%.

In other Star news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. acquired 15,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $194,334.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,253 shares of company stock worth $366,729. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

