Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $6.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00055772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00019848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.