Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $265.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.19. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.