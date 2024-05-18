Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,433. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average is $236.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

