Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.73.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,474.80 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

