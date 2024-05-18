dForce USD Trading Down 0% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001470 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.85 million and $1,747.75 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,101,465 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97874999 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,775.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

