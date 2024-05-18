Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 287 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,761,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

