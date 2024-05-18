Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,805.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 785,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average of $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

