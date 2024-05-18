Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.43. 2,261,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.45 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.16. The company has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

