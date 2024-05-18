Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $272.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.