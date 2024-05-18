Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,033 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

