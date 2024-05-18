Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 238,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

