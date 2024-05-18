Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 198 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,003,000 after acquiring an additional 421,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day moving average is $346.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

