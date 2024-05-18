Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,185,000 after acquiring an additional 71,838 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $982.29. The stock had a trading volume of 386,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,908. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $942.68 and its 200 day moving average is $908.10.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,328,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $54,616,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

