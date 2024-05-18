Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 857 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $1,012.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,475. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,080.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,026.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

