Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Stock Position Raised by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned about 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 77,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

