Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 38,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

