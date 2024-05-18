Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 228,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,245. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $57.83.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.