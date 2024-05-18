Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,624,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,126,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. 185,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

