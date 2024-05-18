Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $184.33

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 184.33 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 203.40 ($2.55). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 203.40 ($2.55), with a volume of 3,070,607 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DLG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLG

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.