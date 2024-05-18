Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

