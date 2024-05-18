DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-$3.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.41.

NYSE DXC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

