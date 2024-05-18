Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eaton were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,958,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.38 and its 200-day moving average is $271.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $167.33 and a twelve month high of $338.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.