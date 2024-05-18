eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.99

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 3427651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

eBay Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

