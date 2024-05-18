eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $986.03 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $986.03 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,998.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.24 or 0.00710823 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00099023 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,703,660,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,703,689,048,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

