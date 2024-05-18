Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Euromax Resources Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Euromax Resources Company Profile

Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.

