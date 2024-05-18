Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Boosted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 801,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

