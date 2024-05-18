Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $26.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,708.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,897. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,573.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3,462.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

