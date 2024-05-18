Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,244,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013,631 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $531,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 2,380,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

