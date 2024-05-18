Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $91,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after acquiring an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 31,796.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,877,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $370.82. The stock had a trading volume of 668,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,319. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.68 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

