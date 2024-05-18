Fiera Capital Corp Sells 261,013 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 261,013 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $249,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,927. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.