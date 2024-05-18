Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,901 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 120,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 293,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

RVT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

