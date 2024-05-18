Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. 5,307,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.