Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.86.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.