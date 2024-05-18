Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

