Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.55. The company had a trading volume of 312,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,981. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $391.39 and a 52-week high of $538.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

