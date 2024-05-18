Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,368 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.29. 1,349,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,228. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $86.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

