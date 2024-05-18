Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.43 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,471 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

